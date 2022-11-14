Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$42.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VET. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET opened at $21.31 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 67,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 887,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

