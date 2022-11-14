StockNews.com Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

NYSE UGP opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

