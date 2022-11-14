StockNews.com Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
NYSE UGP opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
