Morgan Stanley Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $36.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USFD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE USFD opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in US Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

