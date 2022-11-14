Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOR. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an initiates rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE VOR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 116.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.