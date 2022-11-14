Citigroup Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $86.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.22.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

