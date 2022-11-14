Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

