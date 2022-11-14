Raymond James Trims Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Target Price to $3.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.90.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.07. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $425.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $32,125.89. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,074,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 96.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 12,631.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

