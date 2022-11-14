TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. TC Energy has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,416,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,070,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,352,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,756,000 after buying an additional 216,806 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.