DA Davidson Cuts System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target to $10.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SST. Bank of America downgraded System1 from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

System1 Stock Performance

NYSE SST opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. System1 has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that System1 will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $225,527,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in System1 in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in System1 in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in System1 in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

