Contrasting XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -3.55% -3.58% -2.82% Wag! Group N/A N/A -24.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XpresSpa Group and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wag! Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XpresSpa Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.34%. Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 150.85%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Wag! Group.

13.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Wag! Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $73.73 million 0.84 $3.35 million ($0.04) -16.38 Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

XpresSpa Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats Wag! Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

(Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wag! Group

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.