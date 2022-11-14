Reviewing B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -3.78% 0.16% 0.02% Noah 32.51% 14.89% 11.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Noah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Noah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.75 $445.05 million ($1.89) -24.02 Noah $673.68 million 1.42 $206.21 million $2.76 5.74

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Noah. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Noah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Noah 0 0 3 0 3.00

Noah has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 84.02%. Given Noah’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

Noah beats B. Riley Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. It offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly-raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. The company also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

