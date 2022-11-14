Reviewing Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vita Coco and Drinks Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.57 $19.01 million $0.13 82.47 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 1.71% 7.68% 4.78% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vita Coco and Drinks Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 7 0 3.00 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco presently has a consensus price target of $15.57, indicating a potential upside of 45.26%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Drinks Americas.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Drinks Americas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

