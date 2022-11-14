Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUYTY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.00) to €23.30 ($23.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

