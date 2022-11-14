Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.08.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUYTY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.00) to €23.30 ($23.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $12.13.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTY)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.