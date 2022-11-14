argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.00.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($400.00) to €425.00 ($425.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get argenx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in argenx by 17.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Trading Down 1.2 %

argenx Company Profile

ARGX opened at $363.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.85. argenx has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $403.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.80 and a 200 day moving average of $354.72.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.