Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DUAVF stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $97.16 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.93.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

