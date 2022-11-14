Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DUAVF stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $97.16 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.93.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

