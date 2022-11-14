Critical Review: Giga-tronics (GIGA) and The Competition

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.62 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million 0.30

Analyst Recommendations

Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 38 346 655 9 2.61

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Giga-tronics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.06% -12.05% 2.00%

Summary

Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Giga-tronics

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

