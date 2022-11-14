Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $17.17

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. Citigroup cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($14.50) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

