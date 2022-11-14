Head-To-Head Analysis: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 6.50 $1.16 billion $4.95 5.75 Altex Industries $40,000.00 29.13 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Coterra Energy and Altex Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 44.15% 29.82% 17.75% Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coterra Energy and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 11 4 0 2.19 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $34.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 306,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties located in Oklahoma with approximately 182,000 net acres. In addition, it operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of approximately 2,892,582 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, which include 189,429 thousand barrels of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons, 14,895 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 220,615 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

