Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 17,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $92,765.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,282.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generation Bio news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 17,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $92,765.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,282.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,852.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,681 shares of company stock worth $273,287 and have sold 10,352 shares worth $54,001. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3,591.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 361,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

