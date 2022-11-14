Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
GBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 17,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $92,765.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,282.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generation Bio news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 17,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $92,765.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,282.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,852.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,681 shares of company stock worth $273,287 and have sold 10,352 shares worth $54,001. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Generation Bio stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $21.42.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
