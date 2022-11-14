Head to Head Review: Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) versus The Competition

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) is one of 966 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tango Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tango Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tango Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tango Therapeutics Competitors 3392 13508 39635 662 2.66

Profitability

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.17%. Given Tango Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tango Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tango Therapeutics -418.63% -31.49% -21.37% Tango Therapeutics Competitors -3,184.86% -143.07% -24.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tango Therapeutics $37.04 million -$58.24 million -6.75 Tango Therapeutics Competitors $1.81 billion $243.57 million -5.76

Tango Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tango Therapeutics. Tango Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tango Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops Ubiquitin-specific protease 1, an inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

