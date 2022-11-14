Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

PL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

PL opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.47. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. Equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Further Reading

