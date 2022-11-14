Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $551.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $551.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $269.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

