TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 813,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,190 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 78.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 489.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

