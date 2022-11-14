Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
CPA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.
NYSE:CPA opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. Copa has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29.
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
