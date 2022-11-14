Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. Copa has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copa Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.