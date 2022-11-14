TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,869 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,421,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 270.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

