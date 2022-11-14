TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 30.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

