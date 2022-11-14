TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,099 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

CION Investment Trading Up 5.5 %

CION Investment stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $602.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.57. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 124.00%.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In related news, CEO Michael A. Reisner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,640 shares of company stock worth $79,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.