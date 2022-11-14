TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $145,000 in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

ICL opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

ICL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

