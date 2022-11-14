TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $122,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 890,018 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DB opened at $10.62 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

