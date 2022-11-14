TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 15,518 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of OLO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Transactions at OLO

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO Stock Up 1.6 %

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

NYSE:OLO opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.