TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 17.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

