TD Securities Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$16.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIXX opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 179,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 53,054 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 816,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 55,702 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.