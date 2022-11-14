TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,079,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 492,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,490 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.3% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,179,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

