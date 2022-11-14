TownSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,208 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $942,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

