TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,420,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,499 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1,025.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 977,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 890,713 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 331.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 577,401 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,932,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 539,039 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, VP Roy Mcniven purchased 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.05 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 2.66.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

