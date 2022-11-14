Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.06.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

BXSL stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 51.09%. The firm had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,874.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $83,706,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,050,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $24,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 545,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 431,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

