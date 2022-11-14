TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $110,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gold Fields by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 974,158 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gold Fields Price Performance
NYSE GFI opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.
Gold Fields Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
