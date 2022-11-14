Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.06.

NYSE BXSL opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 51.09% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

In related news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

