B. Riley Cuts BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target to $30.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $407.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $69,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,039,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,473,587.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $245,235.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,106,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,154,309.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 3,205 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $69,035.70. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,039,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,473,587.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,849,678 over the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

