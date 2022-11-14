TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

KMI opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

