Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Citizens Stock Up 7.2 %

CIA opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Citizens by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

