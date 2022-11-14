Raymond James Raises Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $32.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.43.

Cadre Stock Performance

Cadre stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 371.80. Cadre has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.56 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.80%. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 400.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cadre in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cadre in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cadre by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadre by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

