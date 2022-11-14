CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

