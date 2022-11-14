CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.
NYSE:CAE opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
