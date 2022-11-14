Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($54.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

