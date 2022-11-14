Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.43.

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Cadre has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 371.80.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 400.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cadre by 18.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the third quarter worth about $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

