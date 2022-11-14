TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Neuronetics worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 54.3% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.70 on Monday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.99.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

