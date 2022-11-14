Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cannae from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Cannae Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Cannae stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
