Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cannae from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cannae by 20.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cannae by 27.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 3.2% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 0.5% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

