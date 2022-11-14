BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.
BRC Price Performance
Shares of BRC stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. BRC has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.
Institutional Trading of BRC
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BRC by 53.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in BRC during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in BRC by 14.1% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 119,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BRC by 381.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
