BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. BRC has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative return on equity of 254.63% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BRC by 53.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in BRC during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in BRC by 14.1% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 119,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BRC by 381.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

