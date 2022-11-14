Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

IWR opened at $70.63 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

