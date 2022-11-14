Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,851 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 108,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 91,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $92.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

